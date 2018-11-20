Brett Overby, the man accused of killing 21-year-old Christine Wood, will remain in custody while he awaits his second degree murder trial.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Sadie Bond denied a second bail application made by Overby, delivering the decision Tuesday morning in a Winnipeg courtroom.

Overby was initially denied bail in June 2017 but applied a second time this past summer to be released from custody.

The Crown opposed Overby’s release.

Details of the hearing cannot be reported due to a publication ban.

Wood's body was discovered in a ditch in a farmer's field in June 2017. Police said her body had been there since August 2016.

Wood was from Oxford House First Nation and disappeared in August 2016 while she and her parents were in Winnipeg to help a relative with medical appointments. She disappeared one night while her parents were away from the hotel where they were staying.