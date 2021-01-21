WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is suspending June provincial exams for the province’s Grade 12 students.

According to an announcement from the Manitoba Teachers’ Society (MTS), Manitoba Education sent a letter to superintendents and principals informing them of the changes.

Manitoba also suspended Grade 12 provincial tests in January due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTS president James Bedford said in a statement that the group had been advocating for this suspension since July 2020.

He said this advocacy was based on workload, achievable expectations, the best use of instructional time, and sound assessment practise.

“Teachers are still being asked to do two jobs at once,” Bedford said.

“They are teaching both online and in the classroom at the same time, and sometimes to students spread across multiple classrooms.”

Manitoba Education said it is still committed to getting students learning in the classroom, but because of the pandemic, many students will continue with the blended-learning model that could transition to full-time remote learning for some schools.

The letter from Manitoba Education says having students write the provincial tests would raise questions about fairness and the validity of the data.

“The suspension of the tests in June 2021 will allow teachers to continue to focus on the COVID-19 learning and teaching response, and the mental health and well-being of students,” it said.