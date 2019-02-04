

One of music’s top superstars was in Winnipeg Sunday night where he took in football’s biggest night at a familiar spot.

Sources have confirmed to CTV News that Justin Timberlake was at the Granite Curling Club on Sunday for a Super Bowl viewing party.

Timberlake and a large group reportedly rented out a room at the club on Granite Way to watch the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

The star wasn’t just in town to watch the Super Bowl though, Timberlake will be performing Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at Bell MTS Place as part of his Man of the Woods tour.