An agreement, in principle, has been reached between Ottawa and Treaty One First Nations over the Kapyong Barracks.

The two sides have been negotiating since 2015 when the former Harper government ended a court battle with Indigenous communities over the site.

A news release says the preliminary deal will guide development of a final settlement, which will include a sale price and land use plans.

The official announcement included federal officials, the Treaty One leadership and military representatives gathered at Assiniboia Downs.

The First Nations group want to build an economic development zone, also known as an urban reserve. It could entail housing and retail.

"Kapyong represents a bright future for all Indigenous people," said Treaty One Chief Dennis Merches.

Ottawa is planning future demolition of the barracks in two phases beginning next month.

The base was vacated in 2004 and is comprised of 64 hectares and 40 buildings.