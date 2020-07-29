WINNIPEG -- Two people were taken to hospital on Wednesday evening following a two-car crash at Keewatin Street and Pacific Avenue.

Police said they were called to the collision at around 6 p.m.

An adult man and an adult woman in one of the vehicles were both taken to hospital. The man was transported in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition. However, Winnipeg police said the man will suffer from life-altering injuries as a result of the crash.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

- With files from CTV's Rachel CrowSpreadingWings