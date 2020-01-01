WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor had three goals for his first regular season hat trick to lead the Winnipeg Jets over the Colorado Avalanche 7-4 Tuesday night.

Blake Wheeler scored twice and Mark Sheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers had empty-net goals for Winnipeg. Scheifele had three assists and Ehlers had two. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 39 shots.

Connor's second goal broke a 3-all tie and came just seven seconds into Winnipeg's only power play of the game. He got his 20th of the season and his hat trick when he roofed a backhander at 16:31 of the third.

Connor's only other hat trick came in the playoffs last spring.

Wheeler has 19 goals and 50 points in 36 career games against Colorado. Scheifele has 27 points in 26 games.

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri scored for the Avalanche. Colorado is 1-4-1 in its last six games despite outshooting the Jets 43-26. Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 of 24 shots he faced.