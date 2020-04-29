Large gatherings to stay at 10 people or fewer in beginning phase of reopening
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:33AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Large gatherings will remain at no more than 10 people, however, that may be increased by mid-May.
Pallister said everyone is still expected to follow social distancing rules and also noted that Dr. Brent Roussin said Manitobans should not expect to see mass gatherings like major sporting events, concerts, or festivals any earlier than September 2020.
This is a breaking story. More details to come.