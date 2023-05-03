Lawyers charged by regulatory body after investigation into surveilling judge

WINNIPEG -

Two lawyers are facing charges under the Law Society of Manitoba after the regulatory body investigated complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.

John Carpay, president of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and Randal Jay Cameron face charges from the independent regulator.

Charges include undermining the public respect for the administration of justice and a hearing date has not been set.

Both men represented several churches that tried in 2021 to overturn Manitoba public health orders that temporarily prevented in-person religious services during the height of the pandemic.

The lawyers are also facing criminal charges for attempting to obstruct justice and intimidation of a justice system participant.

Manitoba's justice minister at the time described the surveillance as gravely concerning and called on the provincial law society to investigate the conduct of the lawyers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.