Lawyers for Shelly Glover, PC Party and Heather Stefanson to be in court Friday over leadership race challenge

Lawyers for former Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party leadership candidate Shelly Glover, Premier Heather Stefanson and the PC Party will be in court Friday morning.

A Manitoba judge is set to hear if the court has jurisdiction to hear the case and if parties like Stefanson should be allowed to join.

Glover is challenging the results of the leadership race where Stefanson was crowned the new leader of the party.

Glover wants a new vote to be held, saying there were "substantial irregularities" with the count.

Lawyers for the PC party filed a motion on Monday saying it would allow the court to determine if the leadership race was valid and said all parties understand the importance of having an "expeditious resolution."

The lawyers are asking for a hearing to happen on Dec. 20, 2021.

Lawyers for Stefanson also filed a motion on Monday saying she will intervene in the case as a ruling will have a direct impact on her.

Stefanson won the leadership race over Glover by 363 votes on Oct. 30 and became the first female premier of Manitoba.

