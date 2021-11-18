Lawyers for Shelly Glover, PC Party and Heather Stefanson to be in court Friday over leadership race challenge

Manitoba's newly elected Progressive Conservative Leader and the province's new premier, Heather Stefanson, right, greets opponent Shelly Glover at a victory party after defeating her in a leadership race in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Manitoba's newly elected Progressive Conservative Leader and the province's new premier, Heather Stefanson, right, greets opponent Shelly Glover at a victory party after defeating her in a leadership race in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories