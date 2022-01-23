Leaf Rapids Health Centre reopening

The Leaf Rapids Health Centre will be reopening on Monday at 4 p.m. and staffed 100 per cent via agency staff, according to the Northern Regional Health Authority.

All services will resume include both emergency and primary care, but the authority warns they remain one sick call away from another potential closure.

In a release, the health authority said Public Health will continue with all scheduled public health activities including prenatal, postnatal and immunization in-home visits.

Mental Health services can be accessed by calling Community Mental Health in Thompson.

The centre was closed on December 27 of last year due to staffing issues. Its scheduled reopening on January 10 was pushed back due to what was called “persistant staffing issues”.

A message posted to social media at the time said there would be no services provided during the centre's closure, and all clinical care or support will be provided in Lynn Lake – a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Leaf Rapids – or Thompson, which is a four-hour drive from the town.

The health region said emergency medical services would still be available during the closure, and residents in a health emergency could call 911.

