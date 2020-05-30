WINNIPEG -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Marking back-to-back days of no new cases in the province, the announcement comes from the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases remains at 294.

There are nine active cases, and 278 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of five since Friday.

No one in the Manitoba is currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

On Friday, 704 tests were performed, which brings the total to 43,008 since early February.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, tweeted a reminder to Manitobans to be careful about sharing food and to keep physical distancing.