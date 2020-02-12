WINNIPEG -- An email obtained by CTV News warns of chlorine shortages across Canada if the ongoing rail blockades are not resolved.

The email written by Olin Corporation to Minister of Transportation, Marc Garneau, warns that “Olin may be forced to curtail or cease all production in Canada” if the ongoing freight rail situation is not resolved soon.

Olin operates a major production facility in Bécancour Quebec, where it produces chlorine. Chlorine is used to treat the majority of municipal drinking water.

Due to regulations, Olin is only able to store a limited amount of the chemical and relies on a continuous cycle of railcars to avoid excess supply. Water treatment facilities also rely on a continuous supply of chlorine products to treat water, said the letter, and without a shipment, facilities could run out in one week.

The letter goes on to urge the federal government to take immediate action to end the rail blockages.

It's unknown if any water treatment facilities in Manitoba could be affected. CTV News has reached out to the cities of Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Selkirk and is waiting for a response.