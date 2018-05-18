

CTV Winnipeg





With the temperatures getting warmer it means more and more people will be getting behind the wheel of a boat, but it’s also the season when many boating fatalities occur.

“Although in Canada boating accidents are trending downward, Manitoba remains the number one province with boating fatalities in Canada. So it’s a big issue here,” said Kevin Tordiffe, acting CEO of the Lifesaving Society’s Manitoba branch.

According to the society Canada sees an average of 100 boating deaths each year, most of which involve alcohol. To stay safe on the water, the organization suggests to wear a life jacket, boat sober and understand the risks of cold water immersion.

“Alcohol is a contributor in nearly 100 per cent of cases of boating fatalities in Manitoba and in 90 per cent of them they were not wearing life jackets, so those are two easy things that we can address quickly to address those statistics,” said Tordiffe.

The North American Safe Boating Awareness Week runs May 19 to 25.