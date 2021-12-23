Liquor Mart employee tests positive for COVID-19

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has said an employee at one of its liquor stores has tested positive for COVID-19.

MBLL said the employee from the Southdale Liquor Mart in Winnipeg is self-isolating.

Their last shift at the store was on Monday, Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MBLL said the employee was not experiencing symptoms at the time but has since developed them.

In a release, MBLL says employees are expected to adhere to all safety protocols including proper mask use, hand hygiene, physical distancing and proper disinfection of high touch-points. The corporation also notes employees are required to self-screen for signs of COVID-19 before their shifts.

The Southdale Liquor Mart employee is the third reported case at an MBLL site this week.