Liquor Mart Express locations to close until further notice amid strike action
All Liquor Mart Express locations, which are found in grocery stores, will be closed until further notice as contract negotiations continue.
On Wednesday, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) announced that a lockout will take place at the following Express locations: Bison Drive Liquor Mart Express, Brandon West End Liquor Mart Express, Gateway Liquor Mart Express, Reenders Liquor Mart Express, Sargent Avenue Liquor Mart Express, and St. Anne’s Liquor Mart Express.
MBLL said it needs to adjust the number of Liquor Marts open for business to ensure it can manage inventory allocation and distribution.
On Thursday, all but five Liquor Marts are closed in Winnipeg, with the five open locations operating at reduced hours. Outside of Winnipeg, Brandon’s three full-service stores and all rural locations are open on Thursday.
As for the long weekend, almost every store is expected to be open from Friday through Monday, other than the Express locations which are closed indefinitely. A full schedule can be found online.
“Keeping Liquor Marts open and stocked is a priority to ensure liquor products remain available to Manitobans and the two thousand, mostly small, local businesses that rely on liquor sales to support their own operations,” says Gerry Sul, MBLL president and CEO said in a statement.
“MBLL is taking these measured and proportional steps to ensure we can continue providing retail liquor service to Manitobans.”
According to the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, all bargaining unit members will refuse overtime until further notice as part of its strike actions. MGEU members at liquor stores will not perform certain receiving duties, including receiving inventory from suppliers and distributors; reviewing pallet sheets; identifying product distribution for shelf stocking and warehousing; and signing off of receivables.
MGEU president Kyle Ross said the government’s position on the wage mandate has become a significant issue for union members.
“Premier Stefanson may need reminding: her government’s heavy-handed legislation forced liquor workers to take annual wage increases of 0%, 0%, 0.75%, and 1% in their last contract. The cost of living spiked to nearly 8% in the last year alone,” he said in a statement.
“MBLL is a very profitable corporation generating record-setting profits of nearly $600 [million] annually for taxpayers in 2022. It can afford fair and reasonable increases for its workers and these workers have worked hard, including through the pandemic, and have earned a wage increase that keeps up with the high cost of living.”
All MGEU members at the Liquor Distribution Centre and Head Office will remain on strike until 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Trump returns to D.C. to face latest charges, steps from scene of Capitol Hill riots
Former U..S. president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in D.C. court today to confront new charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer
Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Lizzo is 'hurt' by suit filed by former dancers
Lizzo is addressing a lawsuit filed against her by three of her former dancers.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Is Trudeau the first prime minister to separate from their spouse while in office?
Justin Trudeau has become the second prime minister in Canada to split from his partner while in office, announcing Wednesday that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Regina
-
Short-lived Regina homeless encampment at Taylor Field site shut down
The City of Regina moved quickly to shut down a new homeless encampment beginning to form at the old site of Taylor Field.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Regina
A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'A general sense of frustration': Citizen group attempts to fill in gaps of Experience Regina campaign
A group of Regina women are hoping to fill in the gaps left behind from an independent review into the Experience Regina rebrand.
Saskatoon
-
Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman
A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.
-
Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people
A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.
-
Storm brings hailstones the size of golf balls to Sask. communities
Some residents in the Prince Albert area and on the Wahpeton Dakota Nation are busy with clean-up efforts after a powerful storm, with hailstones larger than a golf ball, swept through Monday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon.
-
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
-
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after train and vehicle collide in Leduc County, Alta.: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a late-night collision between a train and vehicle in Leduc County.
-
Tornado warning ends for areas southwest of Edmonton
A tornado warning has been issued for a group of foothills communities southwest of Edmonton in Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin.
-
Police issue warning about 'violent sexual offender' who they believe may commit another offence
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing an alert to the public about a convicted violent sexual offender who has recently been released from jail.
Toronto
-
'Very rare' $480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Toronto home sales and prices up from last July, down from June: TRREB
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales, listings and prices were up in July compared with last year, but activity looks to be slowing in the face of higher interest rates.
-
Teen missing in Lake Ontario found dead: police
A teenager who went missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton over the weekend was found dead, police confirmed.
Calgary
-
Hate crimes prevention unit investigating after Calgary man verbally abused near Pride walk
The Calgary police are investigating an incident where a Calgary man was verbally abused as he was looking at the Pride sidewalk near Central Memorial Park downtown.
-
Feds try to reclaim $347 million insurance payout to Suncor linked to Libya unrest
The federal government is trying to reclaim nearly $350 million in insurance paid to Suncor Energy Inc. in the wake of political unrest in Libya.
-
Strathmore town councillor faces charges of sexual assault, extortion, criminal harassment, more
An elected official in Strathmore, Alta., has been charged with sexual assault. Jason Montgomery is also charged with publication of an intimate image without consent, extortion and criminal harassment.
Montreal
-
'A huge win' for English school boards: Court strikes down parts of Quebec's Bill 40
A group representing English-language school boards in Quebec is applauding a Superior Court judgment that struck down several sections of the province's controversial Bill 40.
-
Quebec bear cubs return to captivity after getting too cozy with humans
An attempt to reintroduce a pair of bear cubs to the Quebec wilderness was unsuccessful because they like humans too much, according to the provincial wildlife ministry. The orphaned bears were returned to Miller Zoo in the Beauce region, southeast of Quebec City, in late July.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Risk of Thursday thunderstorms in Montreal
Gray skies in Montreal could produce thunderstorms on Thursday, with Environment Canada forecasting constant rain throughout the day.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Details of new LRT risk assessment expected today
As the latest shutdown of Ottawa's LRT service enters its 18th day, transit officials are expected to announce more details about the work required to get trains back on the tracks.
-
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
-
Forecast calls for rainy, humid day with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon
Forecast calls for rainy, humid day with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon
Atlantic
-
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
'We don’t have a past anymore': Ellershouse couple faces flood damage
A couple from Ellershouse, N.S., says they received no help during the night of the flood, despite calling 911 six times.
-
Waterspout spotted off Cheticamp in Cape Breton Wednesday morning
A line of showers and thunderstorms has produced at least one waterspout over the ocean waters off Cheticamp in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
Kitchener
-
Ont. legal experts pushing to close loophole that allows scammers to mortgage homes without victims’ knowledge
The intricate scams usually target seniors and have resulted in some people losing their homes.
-
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
-
Woman seriously injured, man charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a man into custody after a woman was stabbed in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
CBC Vancouver staffer arrested and charged in alleged child sex assault
Vancouver police have arrested a man who now faces charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child.
-
20 fire safety violations alleged before Vancouver building destroyed by flames: court records
The owners of a Vancouver apartment building that was destroyed by flames are currently involved in court proceedings related to allegations they violated 20 separate fire safety regulations last year, according to records.
-
BC Ferries is aiming for a smooth long weekend, but no guarantees
During a rare news conference involving top brass, BC Ferries’ CEO insisted that the corporation has pulled-out all the stops to ensure it’s smooth sailing this B.C. Day long weekend, but stopped short of guaranteeing it.
Vancouver Island
-
Crews continue to fight out of control wildfire near Sooke
Fire crews have been hard at work near Shirley, fighting a wildfire that began on Tuesday.
-
BC Ferries is aiming for a smooth long weekend, but no guarantees
During a rare news conference involving top brass, BC Ferries’ CEO insisted that the corporation has pulled-out all the stops to ensure it’s smooth sailing this B.C. Day long weekend, but stopped short of guaranteeing it.
-
Police watchdog investigating after fatal Campbell River car crash
B.C.'s police oversight agency has been called to investigate after a single-vehicle collision killed one woman in Campbell River on Monday morning.