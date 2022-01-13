Liquor Mart to introduce fee for single-use bags

Those who opt for a single-use bag at a Manitoba Liquor Mart will soon be charged a fee.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) confirmed it is introducing a 10-cent fee for single-use bags at Liquor Mart checkouts beginning on Feb. 1, 2022.

The spokesperson noted the Crown corporation is also discontinuing single-use bottle sleeves and its largest paper bags.

However, while the stores still have supplies of the large paper bags, they will include the 10-cent fee. No fee will be applied to the bottle sleeves.

Once Liquor Marts run out of their current supply of the large paper bags and bottle sleeves, they will only offer medium-sized paper bags for the 10-cent fee.

MBLL's Bring Your Own Bag (BYOB) initiative is aimed at decreasing its impact on the environment by encouraging customers to use reusable bags while shopping at Liquor Marts.

The spokesperson explained that if customers switch to reusable bags, Liquor and Lotteries can help stop the more than eight million single-use bags used each year in Liquor Marts from entering the recycling and waste streams. They noted this equates to 3,700 trees a year.

“Not only are we protecting our forests, but we are also reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Crown corporation invites customers to use reusable bags, which they can bring from home or buy in its stores.