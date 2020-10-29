WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Health officials added more facilities to its list of care homes and hospitals with COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, the province announced it has declared outbreaks at KeKiNan Centre Inc., an assisted-living facility in Winnipeg; as well as the medicine unit at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach, Man.

The province noted that all units and facilities have been moved to the critical or red level on its pandemic response system.

A representative from KeKiNan Centre would not confirm the number of cases, but said they are waiting on some additional testing. The facility is working with public health and following all the protocols that have been set out by the province.

This is a developing story, more details to come.