

CTV Winnipeg





The Royal Canadian Air Force is making sure Winnipeg Jets fans know the team’s true roots.

During Tuesday’s Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party, two CF-18 Hornet fighter jets will conduct a flyby over Bell MTS Place to mark the Jets’ first home game of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In a release, the Canadian Armed Forces said the RCAF and Winnipeg Jets share a connection through the team’s crest, which incorporates the RCAF’s roundel and a stylized fighter jet. The True North Youth Foundation also makes an annual donation to support military families and veterans.

The flyby will take place at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday.