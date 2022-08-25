Living wage in Manitoba’s major centres higher than new scheduled minimum wage: report
New data from the Manitoba Office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) shows that while the province plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour over the next two years, more could still be done.
The CCPA calculated what it thinks should be the living wage for families of four in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Thompson.
The family of four would be a two-income household that has two young children.
To calculate the living wage expenses, the CCPA used data up to January 2022, and didn’t include any government transfer changes or cost of living increases after Dec. 31, 2021.
WINNIPEG
In Winnipeg, the CCPA says a family of four would require a wage of $18.34 an hour, which is the highest among the three cities on the list.
The organization said the number is higher because of the increased cost of renting an apartment.
The CCPA said the average cost for shelter is $1,733, while an average monthly food bill would be $930.
The data also looks at childcare costs, transportation, a contingency fund, health and dental insurance, clothing, phone, internet and household expenses and student loans for the parents.
The data does not cover debt and interest payments, saving for retirement, owning a home, saving for children’s education, recreation events, caring for sick or disabled family members, and spending for emergencies.
“The living wage in Winnipeg went up by 14 per cent in Winnipeg over the 2020 figure,” said Niall Harney, who is the Errol Black Chair in Labour Issues for the CCPA.
“A lot of that is driven by increases in rent costs. So, rents are increasing the most out of any of the basics that families have to pay for. But the costs for transportation are also going up, the costs of food are going up and these are all contributing to the household expenses that are being put on the back of workers and ultimately translates to higher wages required to pay for those expenses.”
Harney notes the minimum wage increase over the next two years is a good step in Manitoba and shows the government understands the importance of a livable wage.
He said if the government doesn’t want to push the wage up to $18.34 an hour as the data shows, there are other steps they can take.
“These include government and public services, like universal, low-cost childcare, cheap public transportation, recreation services. These all bring down the costs that families have to pay to meet their basic needs.”
He added other government subsidies could also help lower costs for families.
BRANDON
The City of Brandon had the lowest wage needed according to CCPA. It said a family of four would need $28,501 a year or $15.66 a month.
Shelter again was the most expensive cost at $1,423, followed by phone, internet and household expenses at $956.
Food was listed at $898.
Many of the other expenses were similar to what was needed in Winnipeg.
THOMPSON
Thompson was a bit higher than Brandon at $16.25 an hour, which comes to a total of $29,575 a year.
Shelter was the cheapest of the three cities at $1,233, while the price of food was the same as Brandon.
However, Thompson had the highest phone, internet and household expenses category at $1,344.
Clothing was also more expensive than in the other cities at $233.
CCPA said all these figures are based on “bare-bones budgets” and don’t include prices for things that they say people take for granted.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
What we know about meningococcal disease amid outbreak in Toronto
Toronto has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease after one person has died and two others remain infected. CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know about the bacterial infection.
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Why some employees are ‘quiet quitting’ their jobs
Experts suggest bringing up workplace issues before 'quiet quitting' -- a trend that is seeing workers clock out as scheduled, ignore after-hours emails and generally forgo above-and-beyond efforts in order to manage burnout and maintain a work-life balance.
Ultra-processed food linked to worse mental health, study finds
New research has found that people who eat ultra-processed meals have greater anxiety and more ‘mentally unhealthy days’ than those who don’t.
Regina
-
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
-
'Serious' crash involving injuries closes part of Broad Street: Regina police
Regina police responded to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Broad Street on Thursday afternoon.
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
Saskatoon fire crews respond to carbon monoxide call
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to calls about a possible carbon monoxide leak in a six-unit townhouse on the 1100 block of McKercher Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday.
-
Dawn Walker’s family relieved she’s back in Canada, awaiting court dates in Saskatoon
An Oregon judge ordered Dawn Walker to be returned to Canada on Tuesday, and her sister Kathy confirmed Walker is now in Surrey, B.C. awaiting a return to Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault shop owner calls for compassion after break-in
A business owner in Sault Ste. Marie who was recently the victim of a break-in is hoping the culprit will get the help they need.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
-
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Edmonton
-
Fire in west Edmonton sends dark smoke into the sky
Fire crews are on scene at a fire in west Edmonton.
-
Prairie Gardens closes 'temporarily' after Sturgeon County stop operations order
A popular adventure farm for families and u-pick fruit and vegetable garden north of Edmonton has been served notice by Sturgeon County to follow a stop operations order.
-
Edmonton Prospects swinging for the fences to open Spruce Grove ballpark next spring
The Edmonton Prospects hope to start building their new stadium later this fall and begin play in Spruce Grove next spring.
Toronto
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Thieves target parking lots near Pearson airport to steal catalytic convertors
After returning from a month-long trip, an Ontario woman was shocked to find the catalytic converter in her vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in a fenced lot at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Calgary
-
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
'It's what keeps me alive': Calgarian continues walking entire city post-heart attacks
Mark Shupe set out to walk all of Calgary's streets and he's on the way to completing his goal, even after suffering a pair of heart attacks.
-
Two Calgarians bound for the Vision Cup at TPC Sawgrass
A pair of legally blind Calgary golfers are off to Florida in mid-September to play at the TPC Sawgrass golf course
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor says she supports police after city sees two murders in one day
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is defending herself against accusations she doesn't support police officers, amid a spate of shootings in the city.
-
Patients forced to wait inside ambulances outside overcrowded Montreal-area hospital
Overcrowding in an emergency room on Montreal's South Shore has reached a new level as patients are being forced to wait in ambulances, sometimes for hours, because there's no room inside.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
Ottawa
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
-
One man arrested, two others wanted in Ottawa kidnapping
One man has been arrested and two other suspects are at large in relation to a kidnapping in downtown Ottawa earlier this month.
-
Ottawa mom drives to Ogdensburg, N.Y. to get son COVID-19 booster shot
With kids returning to class in two weeks, some parents are concerned about the lack of access to COVID-19 booster shots for their children.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief tells inquiry he was unaware of report of turf war with RCMP
Halifax's police chief says he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the RCMP.
-
N.S. reports 8 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in new hospital admissions, cases
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
Masks won't be required for P.E.I. students when they return to class
Prince Edward Island students will not be required to wear masks in schools or on school buses when they return to class next month.
Kitchener
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylaw
The City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
-
Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools
Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.
-
Hundreds of complaints from Region of Waterloo residents in provincial ombudsman report
The latest annual report from the Ontario ombudsman shows there were 552 complaints filed against governments and agencies in the Region of Waterloo between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
Vancouver
-
Food charities face increasing demand; decreasing purchasing power
Organizations helping those who are struggling get access to fresh food are dealing with increased demand, a decrease in purchasing power and dwindling donations.
-
8 home invasions in 5 months at licensed cannabis grow-ops in Abbotsford, police say
Police in Abbotsford say they've responded to eight home invasions at licensed medical marijuana grow operations in the city over the last five months.
-
331 in hospital with COVID-19, BCCDC says in weekly update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there were 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province as of Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Independent report into prolific offenders in B.C. delayed, province says
The B.C. government says it will be delayed in releasing a study into prolific criminal offenders in the province due to the complexity of the issue and the volume of feedback investigators have received.
-
B.C. First Nation unveils $25M wastewater treatment plant
The Ahousaht First Nation northwest of Tofino, B.C., is celebrating the opening of its new wastewater treatment plant. The treatment plant opened on Wednesday on Flores Island, where the First Nation is located, just off western Vancouver Island.
-
Woman uninjured after man tries to steal car near downtown Victoria
Victoria police say a man has been arrested after he tried to carjack a vehicle while the driver was still inside, and after he reportedly threw rocks at the windows of a government building.