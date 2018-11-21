A Winnipeg couple is sharing their pet adoption experience and urging consumers to research the organization they’re adopting from and any policies it has in place.

Ryan Lennon and his girlfriend decided to bring a second dog into their home this fall, as a companion to their first rescue dog Charlie.

Lennon said the couple thought they were paying a flat fee of $500 for a pup named Wynona and quickly signed the paper work, only to find out later they’d be on the hook to pay for her spay.

Speaking with CTV News, Lennon questioned who consumers could turn to if they have concerns over rescues or shelters.

“When you see a dog on Kijiji through a rescue or Facebook and you trust them, basically that’s all you’ve got is going on – trust. And then if something doesn’t work out, like the spay, who do you contact,” said Lennon.

The Province of Manitoba points to the Animal Care Act to address issues related to animal welfare, but there aren’t regulations to define how rescues and shelters operate.

Humane Canada, a federation of humane societies and SPCAs in Canada, has just completed a national consultation on its first draft of standards for accrediting such organizations.

In a statement, it writes:

“A standards advisory committee was convened to develop the draft, comprised of 14 of our member societies, large and small, from across Canada. In 2019, the plan is to pilot the standards at 3 Canadian shelters before launching a national standards program.”

The Winnipeg Humane Society is part of consultations with Humane Canada, and spokesperson Lenore Hume told CTV News it is important people who are adopting pets do their homework.

“You should be asking questions about the mom and dad and upbringing of the animal. You want to see if you can visit the home if possible and see the environment that they grew up in. And ensuring any documentation you have from a vet, that you’re calling to ensure that it is accurate,” said Hume.

Winnipeg-based rescue Manitoba Mutts told CTV News the organization self-regulates from intake to adoption through its documented procedures and best practices.

Spokesperson Colleen Holloway said larger rescues in Manitoba had come together to tackle issues like overpopulation, but discussions about regulations require a number of voices.

“A much larger conversation involving the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association (MVMA), the provincial vet office, the Winnipeg Humane Society and then the larger rescue groups that have set the benchmark for standards,” said Holloway.

Holloway also said such regulations would be a waste unless there’s a plan in place to enforce them.