WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba hockey community is stepping up to help one of its own after a scary incident at a Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League game.

On Dec. 19, Reese Ketler, who plays for the St. Vital Victorias, was severely injured during a game.

His injury resulted in four fractured vertebral, which required surgery on both his neck and upper back.

Due to the injury, Ketler is now paralyzed from the chest down and also has paralysis in his hands.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help support him and his family during what the organizer of the page called "this unexpected journey."

The GoFundMe page said funds raised will go towards "medical support, mobility equipment, such as wheelchairs, home modifications and vehicle modifications to enable Reese to love a fulfilling life after this injury."

The family has set a goal of $250,000 and so far has raised over $80,000.