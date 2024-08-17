Lockdown lifted in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation after multiple stabbings, assaults: Chief

A community lockdown was lifted Saturday morning in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, following “multiple stabbings and very serious assaults.”

In an interview with CTV News, Chief Shirley Ducharme said there were three stabbings that occurred overnight, including one she described as “very serious,” but not fatal.

At the same time, Ducharme said other assaults were also taking place, along with “a lot of alcohol-related activities.”

Community members also reported seeing someone with a weapon, though the alleged incident was not related to the stabbings.

As a result, Ducharme said nurses were overwhelmed with the amount of people needing medical attention.

A community lockdown came into effect at 1 a.m., with RCMP and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation security officers on patrol.

The lockdown was lifted nine hours later, around 10 a.m., Ducharme said.

“We lifted the lockdown, but we'll follow up with the curfew bylaws by later on today, as we work towards getting our state of emergency in place,” Ducharme said.

State of emergency to be declared: Chief

While the lockdown may be over, Ducharme said the community is still in crisis.

“We still have a lot of alcohol-related assaults happening, and we're still dealing with a lot of mental health issues and addictions,” she said. “We still want to have some type of response to get help and support and resources to address our needs.”

In the meantime, Ducharme said O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation will be implementing a nightly curfew to help curb criminal activity. It will be in effect from midnight to 6 a.m., and is expected to begin Saturday night.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information.