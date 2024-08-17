Lockdown lifted in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation after multiple stabbings, assaults: Chief
A community lockdown was lifted Saturday morning in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, following “multiple stabbings and very serious assaults.”
In an interview with CTV News, Chief Shirley Ducharme said there were three stabbings that occurred overnight, including one she described as “very serious,” but not fatal.
At the same time, Ducharme said other assaults were also taking place, along with “a lot of alcohol-related activities.”
Community members also reported seeing someone with a weapon, though the alleged incident was not related to the stabbings.
As a result, Ducharme said nurses were overwhelmed with the amount of people needing medical attention.
A community lockdown came into effect at 1 a.m., with RCMP and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation security officers on patrol.
The lockdown was lifted nine hours later, around 10 a.m., Ducharme said.
“We lifted the lockdown, but we'll follow up with the curfew bylaws by later on today, as we work towards getting our state of emergency in place,” Ducharme said.
State of emergency to be declared: Chief
While the lockdown may be over, Ducharme said the community is still in crisis.
“We still have a lot of alcohol-related assaults happening, and we're still dealing with a lot of mental health issues and addictions,” she said. “We still want to have some type of response to get help and support and resources to address our needs.”
In the meantime, Ducharme said O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation will be implementing a nightly curfew to help curb criminal activity. It will be in effect from midnight to 6 a.m., and is expected to begin Saturday night.
CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Tracking Ernesto: Eye of hurricane expands after making landfall as a category 1 storm
Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.
breaking Trees down, damage reported after possible tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
Parts of sagging Toronto building demolished, remaining structure under investigation: city
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
He stumbled onto a large tusk in a Mississippi creek. It turned out to be a first-of-its-kind discovery
A fossil hunter was scouring a Mississippi creek for remnants of the past when he came across the discovery of a lifetime — a tusk from an ice age Columbian mammoth.
Disney has a price problem. It has ambitious plans to fix that
Disney recently announced a huge slate of projects for parks and cruises in front of 12,000 of its most loyal fans, who will almost certainly return to Disney's theme parks to experience those new offerings, no matter what it costs.
B.C. man who said he was 'joking around' when he fatally shot girlfriend sentenced to 4 years
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
Cleanup underway after Montreal water main break floods streets and homes
Cleanup is underway after a major water main break near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge flooded dozens of buildings on Friday and left some 150,000 homes under a boil-water advisory.
Carlos Alcaraz apologizes for smashing and breaking racket in 'worst match' of his career
As Carlos Alcaraz slipped to a shock defeat against Gael Monfils in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, he became so frustrated that he smashed his racket against the court several times, bending the frame out of shape while the crowd looked on stunned.
What do marijuana, the death penalty and fracking have in common? Kamala Harris shifted positions on them
Politicians often recalibrate in the face of shifting public opinions and circumstances. Across two decades in elected offices, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is no exception.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Riders fall short to Alouettes in Harris return
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not have much go their way in Friday night’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes as the team fell short 27-24.
-
Celebration of Scotty the T-Rex's 'un-earthing' day held at RSM
A celebration of the un-earthing of Scotty the T-Rex took place on Friday at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM).
-
Here's what’s happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
Saskatoon
-
PM names Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli as independent senator
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
-
Riders fall short to Alouettes in Harris return
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not have much go their way in Friday night’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes as the team fell short 27-24.
-
Four candidates running for Saskatoon mayor's office
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.
Edmonton
-
Jasper's burnt landscape could take more than a century to recover: wildfire expert
It could take more than a century for the freshly burned forest in Jasper National Park to regenerate into its previous postcard-perfect form, a wildfire expert says.
-
Calgary firefighter killed fighting Jasper wildfire laid to rest
Family and friends of Morgan Kitchen gathered at Centre Street Church Central Campus in Calgary Saturday morning for his funeral.
-
Lac La Biche man charged in copper wire theft
A Lac La Biche man faces multiple charges in relation to a copper wire theft.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighter killed fighting Jasper wildfire laid to rest
Family and friends of Morgan Kitchen gathered at Centre Street Church Central Campus in Calgary Saturday morning for his funeral.
-
Mudslide forces closure of Highway 93 near Mt. Murchison
A Friday night mudslide on Highway 93 has temporarily closed the road.
-
New mural helps launch this year’s Chinatown Street Festival
The Chinatown Street Festival is an annual event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage and vibrant community of Chinatown.
Toronto
-
Toronto man facing 101 charges in connection with alleged auto-fraud
Police say a Toronto man is facing 101 charges in connection with an auto-fraud investigation.
-
Rainfall and severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in Toronto
Torontonians might want to rain check their outdoor plans today as the city is at risk of tornadoes and forecast to see 'nickel size' hail and up to 100 millimetres of rain.
-
Parts of sagging Toronto building demolished, remaining structure under investigation: city
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special weather statement in Ottawa: Significant rainfall amounting up to 80 mm this weekend
The capital is under a special weather statement this weekend, as a significant rainfall bringing 40 to 80 millimeters of rain is in the forecast.
-
CTV News Ottawa continues to be affected by Montreal’s water main break
CTV News Ottawa broadcasts continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16.
-
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO withdraw from Capital Pride parade
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO are the latest organizations to withdraw from the annual Capital Pride parade following organizers pledging solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Cleanup underway after Montreal water main break floods streets and homes
Cleanup is underway after a major water main break near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge flooded dozens of buildings on Friday and left some 150,000 homes under a boil-water advisory.
-
CTV News Montreal broadcasts to be affected by water main break
CTV News Montreal broadcasts will continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16, 2024.
-
Cyclist seriously injured in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal
A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Friday evening in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Decades of protection added to 164 year old New Brunswick lighthouse
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
-
One dead after fire in Porters Lake, N.S.
One person is dead after a fire in Porters Lake, N.S., said a media representative for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in case of body found in Sicamous, B.C., 1 year ago
Police in B.C.'s Shuswap region say charges have been laid in a homicide that occurred more than a year ago.
-
Chilliwack RCMP arrest social media user over 'discriminatory' and 'racially offensive' posts
Mounties in Chilliwack say they recently arrested one person over "discriminatory and harmful language" posted on social media.
-
Low water levels affecting salmon migration in B.C. streams: DFO
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
Vancouver Island
-
Low water levels affecting salmon migration in B.C. streams: DFO
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
-
Broke and broken: Report says Canada's public transit in critical funding state
A new analysis warns that Canada's major cities are struggling to keep their transit systems running, and says public transit is heading for a 'downward spiral' unless major new streams of operating revenue open up.
-
Victoria mayor slams B.C. premier's comments on firefighter suspension
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
Kelowna
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
-
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Northern Ontario
-
Police trying to ID four boaters who drove dangerously close to swimming children
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
-
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
-
Check your Lotto Max tickets: 4 Ontarians win $1 million
Four Ontarians are now $1 million richer this Saturday morning, so those who play the Lotto Max may want to check their tickets.
Barrie
-
South Simcoe under tornado watch
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including a tornado watch for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Couple faces charges in connection with attempted murder case in Midland
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
breaking
breaking Trees down, damage reported after possible tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
-
Delayed police response to David Sherk sighting in Thorold
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
-
Cat thought to have been tied up, shot with paintball gun in North Dumfries, Ont.
A cat rescue in Kitchener, Ont., believes an animal in its care was tied up and used as a paintball target.
London
-
Support workers at Western University rally for fairer pay amid looming strike action
A walkout could occur as early as Aug. 30.
-
breaking
breaking Trees down, damage reported after possible tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.