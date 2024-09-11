WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Taxi scam spotted in Winnipeg; police warning public to be aware

    The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg) The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public of a fake taxi scam starting to circulate in the city that could leave you paying for more than the cost of a regular fare.

    According to police, vehicles with fake taxi signs on their roofs are roaming high-traffic areas, such as mall parking lots. One person claiming to be a passenger will exit the fake taxi and approach a bystander, saying the taxi does not accept cash, and asks if they can use their debit card to pay the fare in exchange for cash.

    "Once the victim's card is acquired, surreptitious skimming techniques are used to withdraw far more money than the alleged fare amount," police said in a news release.

    Winnipeg police say all legitimate taxi services have a name decal on their doors and a three-digit taxi identification number inside and outside of the vehicle, and all taxi companies accept cash. They warn people to not allow strangers to borrow their debit or credit cards, even with the promise of cash in return.

    Officers add the financial crimes unit is raising awareness of this fraud with local taxi companies and ride-sharing services.

    Frauds can be reported to the Winnipeg Police Service online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News