Colleen Bready's forecast: A return to summertime heat is on the way

A cold front that brought wildfire smoke to Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba on Tuesday has now passed us by.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has ended an air quality advisory that was in effect across the south.

Still, smoke will linger on Wednesday, but not as intensely as yesterday, at least in the south.

ECCC’s air quality advisory remains in effect today for the northern Interlake, west-central areas and as far north as Lynn Lake, where smoky conditions persist.

Speaking of that cold front, temperatures in its wake will be noticeably cooler today across Manitoba than the hot highs over the last couple of days.

Most of the province will see highs in the low 20s this afternoon - certainly cooler than Monday and Tuesday, but well above normal for this time of year.

The break from the summertime heat won’t last long. An approaching warm front associated with a low pressure system in B.C. will send temperatures soaring back up to around 30 C in southern Manitoba tomorrow.

But first, as the warm front approaches, there is a good chance it will trigger thunderstorms in western Manitoba today, tonight and overnight.

Any storms that do develop are not expected to become severe, but they could produce some gusty winds.

As for the soaring temperatures, look for them to continue well into next week.