London Calling: Sweet Brier memories come rushing back for skip Reid Carruthers
The memories came rushing back for Reid Carruthers upon his return to Budweiser Gardens.
The Wild Card 2 skip made a point of stepping on Sheet C, the same strip of ice where he won his first Canadian men's curling title as second for Manitoba's Jeff Stoughton in 2011.
"The building is beautiful, it's just how I remembered it," Carruthers said Sunday after an 11-7 win over the Northwest Territories. "It's neat to come back here. Even doing the walk to and from the hotel is the same."
That memorable season was capped by a world championship. Carruthers will get a chance to go for world gold again later this month.
The Winnipeg skip served as coach of the Kerri Einarson side that recently defended its Canadian women's title. So he'll be taking off for the world women's playdowns in Sweden shortly after the Tim Hortons Brier wraps up.
And if all goes to plan this week at Budweiser Gardens, he'll again raise the tankard and put on Canada colours at the men's worlds in April.
"I think our team is capable of winning this thing," he said. "I wouldn't say we're the favourites but I'd say we'd be almost like a dark horse in my opinion.
"I have the confidence thinking we could put a run in. We've just got to make more shots."
His team of Derek Samagalski and Connor Njegovan -- the front end before the midseason departure of vice Jason Gunnlaugson -- are joined by new lead Rob Gordon, who won a world junior bronze in 2016.
They gave up a four-ender to Jamie Koe on Sunday before recovering to even their round-robin record at 1-1.
"We're one of those teams that just kind of hang in there," Carruthers said. "A 10-end game allows you to have that opportunity to come back. I felt like we had good attitudes out there and it helped us."
Carruthers scored three points in the sixth end and closed the game with three straight deuces. His rink shot 83 per cent overall, a slight uptick from their performance in a 6-4 opening loss to Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan.
The Wild Card 2 side was scheduled to play Nunavut's Jake Higgs on Sunday night.
The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for Carruthers, who reached the final of the Manitoba playdowns in mid-February but dropped an 8-7 decision to Matt Dunstone.
He was soon off to Kamloops, B.C., for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. A few days after that event wrapped, he travelled to London, Ont., for what he hopes will be another 10-day run to the final Sunday.
"He's a very busy guy," Njegovan said. "But at the same time, it does play a big benefit to us because he's around the arena ice. He's seeing different surfaces.
"Getting a chance to see the Scotties from a close view is always beneficial for us coming into the Brier."
In other early games, Alberta's Kevin Koe defeated Horgan 7-4 and Dunstone walloped Nunavut 14-2. Saskatchewan's Kelly Knapp posted a 7-3 win over Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador.
In the afternoon draw, Canada's Brad Gushue held off New Brunswick's Scott Jones 13-9 and Quebec's Felix Asselin topped Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith 7-4.
Brendan Bottcher's Wild Card 1 side beat Ontario's Mike McEwen 8-4 and Yukon's Thomas Scoffin defeated B.C.'s Jacques Gauthier 10-8.
Round-robin play continues through Thursday night. The top three sides in each nine-team pool will qualify for the playoffs starting Friday.
Carruthers, 38, earned the second wild-card berth thanks to his No. 5 position in the Canadian rankings. He won the PointsBet Invitational this season and picked up four second-place finishes.
"The good thing about us is we have a skip who's been there and won this before," Njegovan said. "I think that's honestly sometimes the hardest part when you get into that final weekend.
"Having that experience on our side is very nice and I'm looking forward to giving Reid those shots to win. I think if we do that, we'll have a good chance to win this."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau to tap top-secret national security committee to investigate foreign interference amid inquiry calls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be tapping Parliament's top-secret national security committee to conduct an investigation into allegations of foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
Federal justice minister plans to talk bail reform with provincial counterparts
Justice Minister David Lametti says he will discuss reforming Canada's bail system when he meets with his provincial counterparts this Friday.
Canadian twins celebrate with world record on their first birthday
Defying the odds since birth, Canadian twins Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah celebrated their first birthday after being named the world's most premature twins.
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
Ottawa will pay for repairs to Navy's new Arctic ships due to expired warranty
Canadian taxpayers will foot the bill for repairs to the engines on at least two of the Royal Canadian Navy's brand-new Arctic patrol vessels because the one-year warranty on those vessels has expired.
What is 'Bare Minimum Monday'? Understanding the work culture TikTok trend
In recent years, new workplace terminology has emerged that aims to label various approaches to work-life balance and work culture. The latest addition to the lexicon – 'Bare Minimum Monday' -- is gaining traction on TikTok.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against Realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate Realtor commissions.
Bruce Willis' wife begs paparazzi not to yell at him in the street
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has called on paparazzi to keep their distance and stop yelling at the "Die Hard" star when they see him in public.
Regina
-
Long-time Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart to resign seat over health concerns
MLA for Lumsden-Morse Lyle Stewart announced that he will resign his seat due to health-related reasons.
-
Regina man struck in head with toilet tank lid in nightclub assault
A 25-year-old man is recovering in a Regina hospital after an apparently unprovoked attack where he was hit in the head with a toilet tank lid in a nightclub washroom, according to his mother.
-
Busy weekend for traffic services in Regina after multiple speeding, racing tickets issued
It was a busy weekend for traffic police as numerous speed related tickets were issued in and around the Queen City.
Saskatoon
-
Police staff tells Saskatoon woman being followed by suspicious car to pull up to police station
A 35-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property after a woman reported her vehicle was being followed early Sunday morning.
-
Saskatoon family feeling 'in the dark' with pediatric specialist they rely on set to leave
A family in Saskatoon is worried about the future health of their son once Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) leaves this spring.
-
Saskatoon police arrest man for allegedly assaulting cab driver, stealing taxi
Saskatoon police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stealing a taxi cab on Saturday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury SNOLAB makes scientific breakthrough in monitoring nuclear power
A surprise result during an experiment at SNOLAB in Sudbury revealed a scientific breakthrough in the astroparticle physics field.
-
'Improper communication' delays start of Sudbury murder trial Monday
The start of a second-degree murder trial in Sudbury on Monday was delayed until the afternoon because of an attempt at “improper communication” with the jury.
-
Police say impaired suspect from Sudbury stole vehicle, got stuck on snowmobile trail
A 34-year-old suspect from Sudbury has been charged after someone stole a vehicle in Markstay-Warren and went for a joyride.
Edmonton
-
3 hospitalized, more than a dozen rescued in 111 Avenue apartment fire
About 15 people needed help from firefighters to get out of their apartment building when fire broke out Monday morning.
-
Boy, 11, fled luring attempt in northern Alberta: RCMP
An 11-year-old boy told police a person tried to lure him into their vehicle in northern Alberta on Sunday.
-
'Shock and disbelief': Notley and Smith spar over worried, leaked email about EMS changes
A unit manager at a hospital in Calgary wrote that they are "shocked and speechless" about a plan to have paramedics drop off patients and return to the streets in 45 minutes, something Alberta's premier downplayed as a "target" and the way it used to be.
Toronto
-
'Why isn't the city doing this?' Volunteers shovel snow from 30 streetcar stops in Toronto
Volunteers ventured to 30 streetcar stops clearing mountains of snow that were blocking access to public transit in downtown Toronto over the weekend.
-
Students at Brampton elementary school being kept inside amid reports of coyote roaming school grounds
Students at a Brampton elementary school are being kept inside for the remainder of the week amid concerns about a coyote or multiple coyotes that have been seen roaming the property.
-
Former OPSEU president countersues leadership, alleges claims politically motivated
The former president of an Ontario public sector union is countersuing the organization and its current leaders, claiming allegations made against him are the culmination of a politically motivated campaign to destroy his reputation.
Calgary
-
'Shock and disbelief': Notley and Smith spar over worried, leaked email about EMS changes
A unit manager at a hospital in Calgary wrote that they are "shocked and speechless" about a plan to have paramedics drop off patients and return to the streets in 45 minutes, something Alberta's premier downplayed as a "target" and the way it used to be.
-
Christopher Dunlop, charged in Calgary woman's death, makes court appearance
A convicted killer in Calgary, who has been charged in another woman's death, made a brief court appearance Monday.
-
Search underway for Calgary woman last seen in Forest Heights
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as investigators attempt to locate a missing woman.
Montreal
-
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
-
Montreal officer living double life as NHL emergency backup goalie
A Montreal police officer who grew up with dreams of playing in the NHL is finding a way to follow his dream... sort of. Patrick Chevrefils is an SPVM officer in Cote-St-Luc and swaps his badge for a blocker at night to sit as the emergency backup goalie.
-
Crown to seek 17-year sentence for Quebec man convicted in kidnapping of U.S. couple
Quebec prosecutors are seeking a 17-year prison sentence for a Quebec man found guilty of participating in the 2020 kidnapping of a couple from Upstate New York.
Ottawa
-
Court documents detail timeline leading up to Ottawa explosion
New details about a devastating explosion in Ottawa’s east end suggest the blast is linked to the theft of water heaters.
-
PM Trudeau to tap top-secret national security committee to investigate foreign interference amid inquiry calls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be tapping Parliament's top-secret national security committee to conduct an investigation into allegations of foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Ottawa woman, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa woman and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
Atlantic
-
Protesters call for investigation after Palestinian students told to take off traditional scarves at Halifax school
About 50 people rallied outside the Nova Scotia education minister’s office Monday after students of Palestinian descent were allegedly told to take off cultural garments during a multicultural day at a school in Halifax last week.
-
Prince Edward Island premier expected to call election Monday
All signs are pointing to a spring election on Prince Edward Island after the province's Progressive Conservative party issued a release Monday afternoon promising a "major announcement" by Premier Dennis King, signalling an election call.
-
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
Kitchener
-
Wheel comes off, hits commercial vehicle on Hwy. 403: Brant County OPP
A commercial vehicle ended up in the Highway 403 centre median after a loose wheel flew off another vehicle and hit it.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
-
Kitchener rapper picks up first-ever Juno nomination
From Kitchener to cross-country recognition, a rapper from the city is nominated for the Juno Awards’ rap single of the year.
Vancouver
-
Cyclist killed in serious collision, North Vancouver RCMP say victim was local woman
A cyclist who was involved in a serious collision with a commercial vehicle in North Vancouver on Monday has died, Mounties confirm.
-
Train from Vancouver to Portland resuming direct, daily service: Amtrak Cascades
Direct, daily train service between Vancouver and Portland, Ore. resumed Monday, according to an update from Amtrak.
-
Section of Vancouver living room with 'curtain acting as a door' advertised for $950/month
A portion of the living room of a downtown Vancouver condo with "a curtain acting as a door" is being advertised for $950 per month on Craigslist.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties release video of suspect in Langford shooting
Mounties have released a short video of a man they say is a suspect in a shooting last month outside a Langford bike park.
-
B.C. runner breaks national, North American records at Tokyo Marathon
Canada's Cam Levins broke both the national and North American records at the Tokyo Marathon on Saturday. The Black Creek, B.C., native crossed the finish line in two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds to finish fifth in the men's event.
-
B.C. firefighters concerned cancer-causing chemicals found in protective gear
The British Columbia Professional Firefighters Association has directed its members not to wear the gear unless on the job.