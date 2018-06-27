A long time Osborne Village resident is putting his passion for the neighbourhood to work.

Dust, litter and debris are no match for Dan Gordon, 47.

Armed with a household broom, dust pan and a trash picker, Gordon’s efforts are aimed at keeping his neighbourhood clean.

"It's a little dirty and it's time to get it cleaned up,” said Gordon during one of his routine stops along River Avenue. "I often get a thank you on the street and that's quite nice."

"This is my neighbourhood, this is my community. I want it to look nice."

A former street patrol volunteer with the Bear Clan, Gordon now takes it upon himself to help tidy up the village.

He said he’s been at it for the past few years but really ramped up his presence on the streets and sidewalks this past spring.

"I've just been cleaning up on my own. I've got some time free. I'm doing some re-training and this is just my way of getting exercise and helping out the community,” said Gordon.

He covers an area between Osborne Street and Wellington Crescent and Stradbrook Avenue and the Osborne Street Bridge.

Sometimes he puts in in up to six hours a day.

“When you can see that it’s finished and done, it looks great,” said Gordon. “Also, people are less likely to throw things out in that area because they see there’s no garbage and they go ‘maybe I’ll just hold on to this for a little longer.’”

Jason Churko works at Into The Music in Osborne Village and noticed a man cleaning up the streets.

Since then, Churko has gotten to know Gordon and says the time and energy he puts in has gone a long way.

"It seemed like this spring was particularly nasty out in the streets,” said Churko. “It was amazing to see someone like Dan take initiative."

"Dan is a guy that's thinking about his environment and people around him not just himself.”

Gordon works independently but the Osborne Village BIZ recently learned of his efforts and plans to reach out to make him an "official" volunteer.

"A lot people don't know if I'm working for the BIZ or if I'm working for the city,” said Gordon. “Sometimes people can tell, they can see I’m not wearing a vest or anything official and so they have a sense that I’m just a dude.”

Osborne Village BIZ executive director Stephanie Meilleur said the BIZ has two volunteers doing similar work.

She said Gordon's efforts are appreciated and have made a huge difference in the neighbourhood.