WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has turned his front yard into a positively "looney" ice sculpture garden.

Leigh Keast lives in Burrows Central and creates ice sculptures for the community to enjoy every year.

This year's theme takes inspiration from the popular cartoon series Looney tunes.

The display features fan favourite characters like Sylvester, Tweety Bird, and the Road Runner. It even has Wiley Coyote wielding a functional ACME cannon that shoots out baseballs.

Keast said he wanted to pick a theme that could appeal to all ages.

"I went with a family-oriented theme because of COVID," he said. "It always brings joy and I get a lot of people coming by to view it."

According to Keast, the display has been a big hit with the older crowd.

"I've had some guys my age in their 50s stop who grew up with Bugs Bunny and the Road Runner and it brought them back to when they were younger and put a smile on their face," said Keast.

To make the sculptures, Keast creates a wooden frame and builds up a layer of ice. This method creates vandal-proof statues that are sure not to fall on anyone.

When asked about next year, Keast said he isn't sure what the theme will be but he hopes he'll be able to start early enough to create a 2021 Christmas display.

"Two years ago, I got to start early in November, so I made a really nice Christmas display," Keast said. "This year, I didn't get started until a week before [Christmas]."

-With files from CTV's Michael D'Alimonte