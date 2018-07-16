Featured
Loose bear spotted in Steinbach area
Source: Facebook/Lois Loewen Epp.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 5:20PM CST
Conservation officers are attempting to relocate a bear spotted wandering in the Steinbach area.
Photos of the bear in a backyard were shared to social media Monday afternoon.
RCMP said the bear was initially spotted near a Tim Horton's and was later found on top of a garage on Friesen Avenue.
The province confirmed Conservation officers were monitoring a bear in a tree in a residential area, waiting for a chance to safety tranquilize it for relocation.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.