WINNIPEG -- Lottery products have been deemed 'non-essential' according to new public health orders in the province, which means Manitobans will not be able to buy or validate their lottery tickets in person.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries and Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) will be suspending lottery terminals in the province Friday night. Terminals will be suspended across the province with the exception of some retail businesses in northern Manitoba.

This suspension includes Scratch 'N Win tickets, tickets for Sport Select games, and draw-based games including:

Lotto Max;

Lotto 6/49;

Daily Grand;

Western 649;

Western Max;

Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Extra;

Keno; and

Poker Lotto / All In.

The corporations said Manitobans will still be able to participate in some draw-based games through "non-retail channels" such as the WCLC subscriptions service or the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries’ PlayNow.com website.

"At this time, players are recommended to store their smaller winning tickets if possible until such time as redemption at retail is again available," the corporations said.

"Larger prizes can be claimed by mail during the increased COVID-19 restrictions in the province, while WCLC’s Prize Payout Office in Winnipeg also remains closed to the public."

Those who have already purchased tickets can check them using the ticket scanning feature on the Lotto Spot! Mobile app.