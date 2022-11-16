Louis Riel grave vandalism a possible hate crime; police search for suspect

Winnipeg police release a photo of a man they allege is involved in the vandalism of the headstone of Louis Riel (source: Winnipeg police) Winnipeg police release a photo of a man they allege is involved in the vandalism of the headstone of Louis Riel (source: Winnipeg police)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island