Louis Riel honoured and remembered on anniversary of execution

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) along with many members of government honoured the life of Louis Riel on Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the 136th anniversary of Riel being executed as he was hanged for being considered a traitor. He was 41 years old.

The MMF said Riel made significant contributions for Manitoba and Canada, noting he fought to protect the lands and rights of the Red River Metis.

Riel also was the leader of two resistance movements with the Red River Metis to secure freedom of religion and language for the group and First Nations people who lived in the region.

"The Red River Metis have always been proud of Riel's accomplishments and grateful for his sacrifices," said David Chartrand in a news release, who is the president of the MMF.

"It is past time that the province went beyond recognizing him as the Founder of Manitoba and acknowledged him as the first Premier as well."

Anita Campbell, who represented the MMF at the ceremony on Tuesday, said when talking about Riel, you can't just remember who is he.

"This day is about carrying the legacy of Riel," she said, "We must become more Metis, stronger, more resilient, and more united than ever before. It is no less than what he would have expected from us."

She added that Riel was dedicated to creating a Manitoba that focused on inclusion and celebrated diversity.

"He represented Canadian values before there was a Canada. For these reasons and more, we celebrate his life on the day he sacrificed it for his nation."

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew spoke at the ceremony and said it is important that everyone doesn't forget where they came from.

"Whether we are citizens of the Metis nation, as many of your folks are, or whether we are merely residents of Manitoba today, we all come from Mr. Riel's legacy and we owe him a fitting tribute," said Kinew.

Premier Heather Stefanson noted that what Riel stood for represents what it means to be Manitoban now.

"Louis Riel's efforts leading to the Legislative Assembly of Assiniboia, Manitoba's first democratically elected government, truly lay the foundation for what was to become our great province," said Stefanson.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said Riel was executed representing the best traits of Canada that he helped define.

"Riel's vision was not his alone, it was shared by many, and it endures because it speaks to the best in all of us," said Lamont.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman also spoke at the event Tuesday morning, he said he considers Riel to be gritty, authentic and community minded.

"These are the attributes that I think describe our province and the City of Winnipeg," said Bowman, "We are a group of folks, we fight for what we believe in, we strive for human rights and an inclusive community. We are authentic and that means we are often pretty gritty."

Riel, after being executed, was brought back to the Red River Settlement and was buried at the Saint-Boniface Cathedral.