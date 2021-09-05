Advertisement
Major Crimes Unit investigating incident at Portage Avenue nightclub
WPS's Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident at Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar. (Source: CTV News/Dan Timmerman)
WINNIPEG -- A police presence at a Winnipeg nightclub on Portage Avenue remains more than a day after first arriving.
Winnipeg Police Service said officers were first called to Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. As of Sunday morning, police confirmed the officers were still at the scene.
Police said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident at the club.
A spokesperson for WPS said more information will be shared on Tuesday.
In August of 2020, three people were injured in a shooting at the club. Police found the 19-year-old suspect six months later at a hotel and charged him with 15 firearm-related offences.