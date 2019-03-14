

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





The city of Grand Forks, ND, was hit by a major snowstorm that brought with it a mix of snow and high winds.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says it received between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow Wednesday night and into Thursday. It says this system brought a lot of water, moisture and wind.

“We’re already much above normal precipitation for the month of March,” said Graig Gust, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “When we look at this it’s going to be in the top to flood years for this area certainly, we have the moisture load that puts it in there”.

Parts of the city shut down on Thursday, as roads were wet and slippery, winds were high and blowing snow made for poor visibility.

This weather system is expected to impact flooding in Manitoba this season . In a statement to CTV Winnipeg the province said it will be releasing an updated flood forecast in the near future.

“The Manitoba government is working with local governments in the Red River Valley and with the City of Winnipeg as well as the federal government to ensure the safety of all communities in the Red River Valley. This includes preparing to support municipalities in the temporary movement of residents if needed, assembling teams to work with farmers to move livestock out of the impacted area, and preparing for closures of community ring dikes, road closures and acquiring additional inventory of flood protection equipment if necessary,” the statement said.