Majority of Manitobans want gas tax cut extended, premier considering

The price at the pump is north of a $1.50 per litre in Winnipeg, and that's including the 14 cent per litre cut, known as the gas tax holiday.

Tanisha Sasley said she can’t afford to fill her tank, calling the price horrible.

"I don't think that's a holiday at all looking at that gas price it just keeps rising," said Sasley.

Premier Wab Kinew temporarily suspended the tax in Manitoba for the first six months of the year as an affordability measure. He then extended the break to September 30.

A new Leger poll online, done for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), found 71 per cent of Manitobans want the gas tax cut extended again. CTF Prairie Director Gage Haubrich said with the tax break Manitoba has the lowest fuel price in the country.

“So it makes sense that Manitobans want to keep saving," said Haubrich.

Kinew is leaving the door open.

"As we approach September 30, we're considering an extension to the gas tax holiday," said Kinew.

But he called the decision a balancing act.

“If people in the fall feel like the cost of living is still a real big burden then that would be the argument to extend the gas tax holiday further,” he said. “On the other hand, we got to make investments in health care, education.”

The tax brings in well over $300 million a year for the province and not everyone is on board with the holiday.

Molly McCracken, Manitoba’s director for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said that money is needed for roads.

“We need the gas tax revenue to pay for the crumbling infrastructure,” said McCracken.

She said the province would be better off axing the tax break and better supporting low-income earners who can’t take advantage of the tax cut.

"This blunt measure of cutting the gas tax for everyone is not a progressive measure,” said McCracken. “It benefits people with luxury vehicles much more than somebody who can't afford to have a car.”

Then there are drivers like Sasley. She said 14 cents off still isn't enough.

"I need a bigger break, this is not, this isn't a break," said Sasley.