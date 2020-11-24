WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) provided an update on Tuesday regarding outbreaks in personal care homes.

The organization said 28 of the city's 39 long-term care facilities are experiencing outbreaks and the majority of them have fewer than five cases of COVID-19.

Larger outbreaks are currently happening at:

• Golden Links Lodge;

• Holy Family Home;

• Maples Personal Care Home;

• Parkview Place;

• Simkin Centre; and

• St. Norbert Personal Care Home.

There are also 159 care home staff members throughout Winnipeg that are currently positive with COVID-19.

The WRHA said 104 cases are considered recovered.

"We commend staff for their courage and perseverance, and want to assure them that everything is being done to bring in additional support," the WRHA said in a statement on its website.

The WRHA also said six facilities are being supported by onsite clinical leads.

"These site leads are working with the management of each of these facilities to provide oversight and guidance on resident/ clinical care aspects, staff scheduling, infection prevention and control practices, and family communication. An action plan is developed to monitor progress."

The Canadian Red Cross is also working with the Maples Personal Care Home and staff are expected to be deployed at Golden Links Lodge and St. Norbert Personal Care Home within the next week.

Holy Family Home is also in assessment talks with the Red Cross.