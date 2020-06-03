Advertisement
Male in critical condition following stabbing on Sargent Avenue
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 6:03AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, June 3, 2020 11:40AM CST
Sargent Avenue is closed from Toronto to Beverley Streets. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating a stabbing on Sargent Avenue Wednesday morning.
Police said they were called to the 700 block of Sargent Avenue around 1:20 a.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an injured male who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He remains in the hospital at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.