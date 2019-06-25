

CTV Winnipeg





A man and a woman from Strathclair, Man., are dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a deer on Monday.

RCMP said it happened at around 10:55 a.m. on Highway 16 at the intersection of PR 250 near Newdale, Man.

The motorcycle was headed east on Highway 16 when it crashed with the deer, police said, throwing both the man who was driving and a woman from the vehicle.

Police said the woman, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man, 64, died in hospital.

The investigation continues.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.