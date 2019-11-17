WINNIPEG – A door-to-door salesperson was chased down by an upset resident with a gun in the St. James area Friday night.

Winnipeg police said a telecommunications service salesperson had been going door-to-door on Friday evening around 8:25 p.m. when there was an incident with a resident of a house in the 400 block of Collegiate Street.

Police said the salesperson encountered an “upset” male at the house. When they attempted to leave, the resident followed them onto the street where there was a confrontation.

The man then went back into the house and came back armed with a gun, police said, causing the salesperson to run away. The man followed in a vehicle, still armed with the gun.

Police said the salesperson was able to hide in a residence and police were called.

Around 8:40 p.m. general patrol, the tactical support unit, and the K9 unit went to the man’s house. Police said the man was uncooperative with officers and refused to exit the house.

Nearly three hours later, police said the tactical support unit was able to take the man safely into custody.

Major crimes continued with the investigation and executed a search warrant on the house. They seized 12 fire arms with ammunition, police said.

Police have charged 51-year-old Donald Bruce Elliott with five different firearm-related charges. He was detained in custody.