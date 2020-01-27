WINNIPEG -- A 68-year-old man has been charged after child sexual abuse images were uploaded to a social networking service, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The internet child exploitation unit’s investigation began in September 2019, after the social network notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States, who then informed Ottawa’s National Exploitation Coordination Centre and Winnipeg police.

On Jan. 24, 2020, officers searched a Winnipeg home in the 600 block of Nottingham Avenue, and shortly after, arrested a man in the 700 block of Kernaghan Avenue.

Cops seized a number of electronics from the home, and following a preliminary analysis, allege child porn was found.

Ronald Tretiak, 68, has been charged with possession of child pornography. The charge has not been tested in court.

More information and tips on the online sexual exploitation of children can be found online.