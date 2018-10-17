

One man was sent to hospital on Saturday after what witnesses describe as a road rage incident, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Around 7:15 p.m. officers went to Corydon Avenue and Wentworth Street after a number of people contacted police about the assault.

When they arrived, police found a 49-year-old with severe upper body injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The major crimes unit investigated and on Tuesday a suspect was arrested.

Winnipeg police believe the suspect was driving on Corydon Avenue near Lilac Street when he got upset with the man driving ahead of him.

Police allege the suspect then stopped his car, assaulted the 49-year-old and left.

Devon Anthony Naylor, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000/obstruct in enjoyment and driving without licence or with invalid licence.

He is in custody.