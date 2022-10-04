Man arrested after throwing eavestrough, kicking officer in Brandon
The Brandon Police Service arrested a man on Sunday after he threw a piece of an eavestrough at a police car and kicked a police officer.
The incident began just after 9:20 p.m., when police received a call about a man trying to break into a home in the 500 block of 22nd Street in Brandon, Man.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man swinging a piece of eavestrough.
Police allege that as they got out of the car, the suspect threw the eavestrough at the vehicle. Officers said the man then tried to run away, adding that at one point he turned and kicked an officer.
Police eventually took the 39-year-old man into custody. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in November.
