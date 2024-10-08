Man arrested for abusing dog at The Forks: police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) made an arrest after animal abuse was spotted at The Forks over the weekend.

The investigation began on Sunday when police were called to The Forks Market for reports of a dog being assaulted.

According to the WPS, bystanders saw the dog being abused and recognized it as a missing dog recently posted about on social media. Security was notified and police were called.

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged with killing or injuring animals and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was taken into custody.

The dog has now been reunited with its family and does not have serious injuries.