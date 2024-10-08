WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man arrested for abusing dog at The Forks: police

    The Forks
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) made an arrest after animal abuse was spotted at The Forks over the weekend.

    The investigation began on Sunday when police were called to The Forks Market for reports of a dog being assaulted.

    According to the WPS, bystanders saw the dog being abused and recognized it as a missing dog recently posted about on social media. Security was notified and police were called.

    A 30-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged with killing or injuring animals and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was taken into custody.

    The dog has now been reunited with its family and does not have serious injuries.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News