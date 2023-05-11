Man arrested for impersonating a Winnipeg police officer

The Brandon Police Service has arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly went to two Brandon businesses and pretended to be a Winnipeg police officer.

The investigation began on Monday when Brandon police received a report of a man going to a business in the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue and claiming to be a police officer from Winnipeg.

Before going to the business in person, the suspect had repeatedly called the business with the same request. Police note he was looking to get video surveillance from the business.

On Tuesday, officers allege the same suspect went to a business in the 2500 block of Victoria Avenue, and once again claimed to be an officer from Winnipeg who was looking for video surveillance.

The Brandon Police Service identified the suspect, who is not a police officer, and determined he was looking for information on his ex-girlfriend. Police noted that he also attempted to make contact with her daily, despite a no-contact order.

The suspect was also wanted on outstanding charges of criminal harassment.

On Tuesday, police found and arrested the suspect. He was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of criminal harassment, failure to comply with a release order, and two counts of impersonating a peace officer.