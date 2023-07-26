Man arrested for intentionally igniting propane tank: Brandon police

The Brandon Police Service has arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly igniting a propane tank and starting a house fire.

Police began to investigate around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when officers were called to a house and fence fire in the 200 block of Princess Avenue in Brandon.

Police allege that a former tenant of the home had intentionally ignited a propane tank, leading to an explosion and a fire. No one was hurt.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived, but was found and arrested on Wednesday morning. The 38-year-old man was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court today on charges of arson with disregard for human life and failure to comply with an undertaking.