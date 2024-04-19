WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man arrested for stabbing outside St. James restaurant

    Winnipeg police said an altercation took place outside a St. James restaurant early Sunday morning that led to two men being stabbed on April 14, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News) Winnipeg police said an altercation took place outside a St. James restaurant early Sunday morning that led to two men being stabbed on April 14, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News)
    The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest following a fight over the weekend outside a St. James restaurant that ended with a stabbing.

    On Friday, police announced that a 31-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested at his home on Sunday at 2a.m. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, and was taken into custody.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that police were called the stabbing in the 1000 block of St. James Street on Sunday at 12:10 a.m.

    When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a serious lower-body injury. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition. Police note that a second man was also hurt; however, his injuries were not life-threatening.

