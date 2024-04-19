Man arrested for stabbing outside St. James restaurant

The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest following a fight over the weekend outside a St. James restaurant that ended with a stabbing.

On Friday, police announced that a 31-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested at his home on Sunday at 2a.m. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, and was taken into custody.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that police were called the stabbing in the 1000 block of St. James Street on Sunday at 12:10 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a serious lower-body injury. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition. Police note that a second man was also hurt; however, his injuries were not life-threatening.