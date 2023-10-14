Winnipeg

    • Man arrested for waving around gun outside Winnipeg nightclub

    (File image) (File image)

    Winnipeg police have arrested a man for waving a replica handgun around outside a downtown nightclub early Saturday morning.

    Police say it happened around 12:50 a.m. at a nightclub in the 400 block of Main Street. Officers responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at security staff.

    When police arrived, they learned that security had ejected a patron due to his aggressive behaviour. Once outside, the male suspect allegedly produced a handgun and began waving it around. Police say no shots were fired.

    Officers tracked down the suspect on nearby Garry Street. He was arrested and a replica BB gun seized by police.

    The 30-year-old man faces several weapons-related charges. He remains behind bars.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News