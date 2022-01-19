Man attempts to light himself on fire in Winnipeg police headquarters: WPS
The Winnipeg police Station Duty Office is closed to the public for the rest of the day after police said a man tried to light himself on fire in the building Wednesday morning.
Police said the incident took place at 11:35 a.m. when a man entered the public area of the police station and “doused himself in a substantial amount of flammable liquid,” and attempted to light himself on fire, according to a news release.
Police said the area was quickly evacuated and duty officers working at the front desk prevented the liquid from igniting. The man was taken into custody.
“There are various options under the Criminal Code to arrest someone in a circumstance such as this including Breach of the Peace,” a police spokesperson told CTV News in an email, adding it is too early to speculate on whether charges would be laid.
