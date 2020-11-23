WINNIPEG -- A 24-year-old man was carjacked at knifepoint on Sunday evening in Winnipeg’s St. Vital area, police say.

At 8:36 p.m., Winnipeg police officers responded to a carjacking in the 100 block of Havelock Avenue.

Police said two suspects were walking in this area when they came across the victim and one of his friends at the back of a home.

Officers allege the victim was then carjacked at knifepoint, chased and tackled. He was also robbed of his keys and vehicle.

Shortly after, police saw the stolen vehicle near Fermor Avenue and St. Anne’s Road and followed it until they were able to get it to stop in the area of Beaverhill and Lakewood Boulevards.

Officers took two people into custody.

Joshua Eric Richards, 18, has been charged with robbery. He is in custody.

A 20-year-old old woman is facing charges of robbery, but was released on a promise to appear in court.

None of the charges have been proven in court.