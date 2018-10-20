

CTV Winnipeg





A 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a 57-year-old Berens River woman.

According to the RCMP, the woman was assaulted in Berens River, Man., on June 22 and then taken to a Winnipeg hospital after police found her. She died on Sept. 26.

Officers from the major crime services charged Anthony McKay, from Berens River, with manslaughter on Friday.

McKay was in custody when he was arrested, where he remains now.

He is set to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Sunday.