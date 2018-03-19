

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a man was charged in connection with a suspicious death at a residence in Garden Hill First Nation.

Police said a sudden death was reported at about 8 a.m. Saturday morning, and the 61-year-old was found dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old man from the community, Rene Harper, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg on Monday.

Police continue to investigate.

Garden Hill First Nation is a remote community in the Island Lake region in northeast Manitoba.